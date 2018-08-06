About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

LeT pays tributes to slain Shopian militants

Published at August 06, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 05 :
 

 Lashkar-e-toiba (LeT) Jammu Kashmir Chief Mehmood Shah had paid tribute to  Lashkar commander Umar Nazeer, Arshad Ahmed Khan, Ajaz Ahmed, Arif Ahmed and others.

In an emailed statement issued to KNS, Spokesman LeT, while quoting its Chief Mehmood Shah said “the sacrifices  will never go in waste. The Indian schemes to dilute article 35-A will only be another nail in its own coffin. The Kashmiri Nation is fully aware of all the plots hatched by the failed BJP Government to alter the demography of Kashmir and will never tolerate the influx of Indians into Kashmir. This is a matter of life and death for Kashmiri Nation and India will face such consequences as it has never seen before.” (KNS)

