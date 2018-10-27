LeT pays tributes to slain militants

Srinagar:
Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba Jammu Kashmir, Mahmood Shah, on Friday paid tributes to slain militants for their “act of bravery.”
"Indian forces are facing resistance from everywhere. We pay immense tributes to Muzzamil, Aamir Tantray from Lashkar-e-Taiba and Awais Lone, Aqeel Rasheed and Mehnaz Mir from Hizb-ul-Mujahideen for their act of bravery.”
“Forces are committing crimes against humanity in Jammu Kashmir. The dead silence by international human rights organizations will only worsen the poor plight of the situation. If the public's patience is lost, it will be worse for forces.”
“My gratitute to mothers, sisters, daughters and pelters for their utmost support and being the front runners in the indigenous freedom movement,” he said, adding “their utmost love, harmony and support to the martyrs is a proof that freedom is not far away.”
Attributing the 27th of October as Black Day in history of Jammu Kashmir, he said; “State terrorism is jeopardizing the peace of South Asia. The world will never believe in the promises of United Nations if it remained speechless on the martyrdom of our children.” “The Kashmir conflict is a matter of human lives.”