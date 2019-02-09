LeT pays tributes to slain militant

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Mahmood Shah, Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba Jammu Kashmir on Friday paid tributes to Lashkar commander, Abu Huraira, son of Gulzar Ahmed Sheikh, from south Kashmir’s district Pulwama—saying that the slain militant was “hallmark of freedom struggle.’
“Sons of Kashmir are competing against Indian occupational forces and rendering countless sacrifices. We are the heirs of such sacrifices,” LeT in a statement issue here said.
“The way in which the indigenous freedom struggle is progressively strengthening despite all efforts of India dictate that India is soon to break into pieces. By Allah, India will be rendered into pieces on the hands of freedom fighters.”
Shah hailed public and appreciated them for their support by appearing into the funeral prayer of Irfan in massive numbers regardless of harsh cold weather.