LeT pays tributes to slain Budgam militants

Srinagar:
Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jammu Kashmir, Mahmood Shah on Thursday paid tributes to slain militants of Jaish-e-Muhammad in Budgam.
LeT also paid tributes to the nephew of Molana Masood Azhar—a prominent sniper, Usman Ibrahim and Shaokat Ahmad. He also paid tribute to the slain militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba, namely, Mukhtar Khan from Budgam and Muhammad Amin from Pampore.
"The freedom fighters fought with great courage and attained the status of martyrdom in their fight against illegal and unjust occupation. The whole nation is proud of them.", Mahmood Shah said in a statement. He further said that the youth of Jammu Kashmir are posing as Muhammad Bin Qasim and fighting the ranks of Raja Dahir. The sacrifices of our youth are the beginning of dawn of freedom from Indian occupation. The sacrifices of our people will not go in vain.
Condemning the damaging of property and houses of Kashmiris by Indian forces, he said, "Regular militaries never damage the public properties. Indian forces, through a deliberate attempt to malign the peace, damage the public properties so that the trust and relationship between the public and freedom fighters is damaged. But this is a serious mistake on the end of Indian forces. The mothers and fathers who send out their sons to fight the illegal occupation will observe imminent patience on this loss and barbarism of Indian forces."
Talking about the emotions of the people, Mahmood Shah said, "The courage, valor and bravery of our people is as high as Himalayas. Such dedication is exemplary and rare. India may harm the people using such vicious tactics but it can never break the people." Shah demanded human rights organizations to play their due role in the case of Kashmir issue.