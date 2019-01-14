LeT pays tributes to slain Al-Badr militants

Srinagar:
Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba Jammu Kashmir, Mahmood Shah, paid their immense tribute to the slain militants of Al-Badr militants in Kulgam.
"The sacrifices of militants are bearing fruitful results. The failure of India is imminent," Shah said. In a statement issued here, Shah said that the US exit from Afghanistan has caused drastic change in the recent development. The US eviction from Afghanistan is a bad signal for India.
Shah said that the “year 2019 is the year of freedom for Jammu Kashmir. India tried the best of its sources but failed every time in their vicious efforts to suppress the indigenous struggle.”