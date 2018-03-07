LeT pays tributes to JeM commander

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Mahmood Shah Tuesday in an e-mailed statement paid tributes to Commander Waqas of Jaish-e-Muhammad who was killed on Monday in Shopian saying that “the dark days will be over soon”.
“The pure blood from sacrifices will light the way. Commander Waqas fulfilled his duty, now it is us who must carry on with this mission so as to make way,” he said.
Mahmood Shah in his statement while supporting the 'Shopian Chalo!' call said that the “Indian forces rely on draconian laws”.
“Unless and until the blacks laws like AFSPA are in place, the human rights will continue to be violated by forces,” he said, adding: “The human rights organizations must take notice of the atrocities committed by Indian forces on innocents.”
He said regrettably no one is speaking against such vicious acts.
“This is the hour of unity and harmony. The Hurriyat leaders must guide the nation. The militants will continue to play their part of under all circumstances in Kashmir,” Shah added.
0 Comment(s)