LeT pays tributes to fidayeen Adil

Srinagar:

Mahmood Shah, Chief, Lashkar-e-Taiba Jammu Kashmir on Thursday paid tributes to fidayeen Adil Hussain Dar in south Kashmir's Awantipora area in district Pulwama.
“Adil has kept the word and his promise,” Mahmood Shah in a statement issued here said. Shah prayed for the acceptance of his immense act
Shah also paid tributes to Bilal Wani and Shoaib Lone.
While paying their tribute to the militants for carrying out such a massive strike against CRPF personnel, Shah said “this attack is our biggest victory."

 

 

