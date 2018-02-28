LeT pays tributes to Abu Haris

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Mahmood Shah in his statement Tuesday paid tribute to “Lashkar Commander Abu Haris,” saying “journey of endless sacrifices will continue until last drop of our blood”.
Mahmood Shah in his statement praised the people of Hajin “for their unmatched love and support”, saying that “such people are scarce in the history of movements”.
“It has been a week that Indian forces continue to impose atrocities on the people of Hajin. Their processions are being sabotaged. A crackdown is in function since three days. IGP SP Pani is threatening more severe crackdowns, while as infantry has been called in the area,” Shah said and added: “The human rights violations are at peak, with more than 50 innocent Kashmiris injured in three days. The Kunan Poshpura incident is being planned to be repeated. “
Mahmood Shah in his statement requested the Hurriyat leaders to pay a visit to the affected areas.
“Although the people of Hajin are brave and persistent, they are altogether ready to face any horror and cruelty. Therefore, the tyrant must be brought down,” statement said.
