LeT pays tributes

September 27, 2018


Srinagar, Sep 26:

 Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) Wednesday paid tributes to the slain militants including Bashir Ahmed of Nowpora, Sopore and Abu Samama, who were killed in a gunfight at Tujjar, Sopore.
In a statement issued here, the LeT spokesman Dr Abdullah Ghazanwi while quoting the outfit chief, Mahmood Shah said, “Both the militants fought for over 15 hours. Three government forces personnel were killed whereas 15 have been severely injured.”
“Today hundreds of people are ready to pick the guns of their fallen brothers. Those who still do not believe this must witness the funeral processions of freedom fighters," he said.

