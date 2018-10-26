LeT pays tribute to slain Sabzar, associate

Srinagar:
Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday paid tributes to Sabzar Ahmed Sofi and Asif Ahmed who were killed in Nowgam encounter on Wednesday.
In an e-mailed statement issued to local newsgatherig agency KNS, LeT spokesman Dr Abdullah Ghaznawi while quoting the outfit chief, Mahmood Shah as saying “Sabzar and Asif conveyed a clear message by sacrificing their lives that Kashmiris have never surrendered before India.” “Our heads may be slaughtered but we will never bow down before forces.”
Shah further said that “the bigotry of India has failed in all sorts. India is resorting to using force so as to try to suppress the indigenous struggle. But it has always been unsuccessful in its vicious tactics.” Shah said that “the atrocities are increasing by every passing day. The killing of Ph.D scholars is enough to expose the state-terrorism.” “The world must observe that why a student from an university opted to pick up guns against forces? India is committing severe and worst war crimes in Jammu Kashmir and shedding the blood of innocents,” Shah said.