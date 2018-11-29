LeT pays tribute to slain Budgam militants

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 28:
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Wednesday paid tributes to the slain militants who were killed in an encounter in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
In an e-mailed statement issued, LeT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Ghaznawi paid tributes to the militants killed in Budgam.
“Both the militants were true sons of soil, who fought troops to the last breathe of their life,” he said adding, “Our deepest thanks are also due to all the Kashmiri people who feed and take care of the militants as their own sons. We also request the Kashmiri people to not listen to the propaganda and lies of Indian state and their lackeys in Kashmir”.
He said India’s only intention is to defame and discredit the militants, who have left all the comforts of their life and chosen a path of sacrifice for freedom. “India has itself been exposed time and again when it killed innocent tourists, members of minority communities and even its own military officers and then conveniently put the blame on indigenous Kashmiri fighters only to defame us and our struggle, but every time its concocted stories were exposed in front of the whole world.”
“This however has had no effect on the shameless Indian State and they continue to propagate white lies with a straight face even as these fantasy stories have become the laughing stock of the whole World,” he added. (KNS)