LeT pays tribute to 1947 victims

Published at November 06, 2018


Srinagar:

Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jammu Kashmir Mahmood Shah on Monday paid tributes to slain of November 6, 1947.
According to a statement issued here, Lashkar-e-Taiba chief, alleged that “thousands of innocent Muslims were killed while the incident and its pain revives every year on this day.”
"We have never forgotten any conspiracy from Delhi. It won’t heal until each and every atrocity is avenged,” Shah claimed.
Shah said in the statement that a single bullet fired in retaliation and defense by militants was deemed as an “atomic bomb.”
“Indian State is biased so are their institutions, including journalism. The goal of journalism is to differentiate between right and wrong,” Shah said, adding “We will never let the sacrifices go in vain.”

 

