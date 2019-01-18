LeT operative apprehended in Kulgam

Shafat MirKulgam:
Police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended a local militant affiliated with Lashkar-e Toiba (LeT) militant outfit.
According to an official, the LeT affiliate was arrested by Special Operation Group (SOG) of police from Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Thursday early morning.
“The SOG personnel on a tip off conducted a raid at Chahlan village and arrested one person namely Mubarak Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Rahim Dar. Mubarak, a resident of Redwani Balla was missing since October, last year, from his home and had joined the militant outfit,” said an official.
“Mubarak Ahmad Dar was an active militant (category C) since October last year and was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations have been initiated. His role into recent militancy related incidents is also been investigated," he added.