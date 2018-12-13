About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

LeT militants killed in Sopore gunfight identified

Published at December 13, 2018 10:32 AM 0Comment(s)2682views


Noor ul Haq

Sopore

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an encounter with government forces that broke out in Brath Kalan village of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday evening.

Police has identified the slain militants as Tahir Ahmad Dar of Sadipora and Owais Ahmad Bhat of Gund Brath areas of Sopore.

Government forces had launched cordon and search operation on Wednesday after receiving inputs about presence of militants in the area.

A top police official said that during the overnight operation, two local militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit were killed.

“The operation was halted during the night hours and resumed early Thursday morning. Two Lashkar militants were killed and weapons have been recovered from their possession,” he said.

Following the encounter, mobile internet services were suspended in police district Sopore.

Meanwhile Sopore administration has decided to suspend class work in all educational institutions across Sopore sub division to maintain law and order problem following the killing of two local militants in the encounter.

