LeT militant killed in Sopore gunfight

July 18, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

A local militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit was killed in a gunfight with troops in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said that LeT militant Adnan Ahmad Channa, a resident of old town Baramulla, was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Mir Mohalla Gund Brath area of Sopore.

A joint cordon and search operation was launched in the area by Sopore Police, Army’s 22 RR and CRPF at about 11 pm following inputs about the presence of a militant, he said.

A case FIR No. 201/2019 U/S 307/RPC, 7/27 Arms Act was registered at Police Station Sopore and investigation was taken up.

Sopore police said that the Adnan had joined the militant ranks in March 2019 and was involved in a series of “subversive activities” attacks on government forces within the jurisdiction of District Baramulla and Police District Sopore.

Police said that the militant was involved in killing of a shopkeeper Arjuman Majeed Bhat son of Abdul Majeed Bhat, a resident of Khawaja-Bagh, Baramulla on March 03, 2019.

"His accomplice (unknown foreign militant) already got killed at Malpora Watergam on April 19, 2019. A case FIR No. 41/2019 of Police Station Baramulla was registered regarding the killing," police said.

“He was also involved in killing of a civilian namely Feroz Ahmad Gojjri son of Mohammad Subhan Gojjri, a resident of Zaloora, Sopore on May, 28 2019."

A Case FIR No. 33/2019 of Police Station Bomai, was lodged in this regard. He was also involved in various stone pelting cases, police added.

Police said that being local the militant was playing an important role in luring the local “gullible youths towards militancy in district Baramulla and police district Sopore.”

Following the encounter, a complete shutdown was observed in Baramulla town while as internet services were suspended in Baramulla and Sopore areas.

Clashes between youth and government forces were also reported at Cement bridge Baramulla. Additional troops were deployed to maintain law and order in the town.

Meanwhile class work at government degree college Sopore was suspended for the day as a precautionary measure.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sopore, Javaid Iqbal, told Rising Kashmir that this was a clean operation and the deceased youth was given a chance to surrender.

“One AK-56, 3 AK magazine, 10 rounds of AK ammunition and 2 pouches were recovered from the militant’s possession,” he said.



