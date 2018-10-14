LeT militant killed in Pulwama gunfight

Another militant injured undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital
Javid SofiPulwama, Oct 13:
A Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was killed and another injured in a encounter with forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.
A police official said militants fired on an army party near Dalipora locality in Pulwama outskirts during the night.
He said after militant firing, army, police and CRPF men launched cordon and search operation in the area to track down the militants.
"A contact was established with the militants hiding in a residential house at around 3 am. The militants fired on the search party and fire was returned by troops, triggering an encounter,” the official said.
He said in the ensuing militant, a Lashkar militant identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Samboora village of Pulwama was killed.
The police official said after the operation was called off at around 6:40 am, they came to know that another militant, Showkat Ahmad Dar son of Nazir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Murran village of Pulwama, who was injured in the gunfight, has been shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.
“One suspect, who was part of a same group that was engaged in encounter at Pulwama, has been admitted to a hospital in Srinagar with a bullet injury. Police is ascertaining his identity and other related facts of the incident,” a police spokesman said.
Sources said the injured person has sustained firearm injury in spine, bladder and abdomen.
Meanwhile, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of slain LeT militant at Samboora area amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
Locals said after three back to back funeral prayers, the militant was laid to rest in martyrs graveyard at Samboora in the afternoon.
Shabir, as per locals, had joined militant ranks in 2016.
They said his elder brother, Irfan Ahmad Dar was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifted to Kuthua jail three months ago.
Locals said the house in which militants were hiding suffered severe damage during the gunfight and owner of the house was hospitalized after being thrashed by forces.
He was discharged from the hospital after treatment.
Authorities imposed restrictions in Pulwama town since early morning after rumours spread that army man-turned-militant, Zahoor Ahmad Thicker, was killed in the gunfight.