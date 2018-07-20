LeT militant killed in Handwara, militants attack forces at Sopore

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, July 18:
A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant was killed in Handwara while militants fired at a party of government forces near Sopore bypass in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.
Police said pursuing credible leads regarding the presence of a militant in Batapora village of Magam area in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, a joint patrol of the government forces Thursday afternoon launched searches in the area.
“During the searches, a hiding militant fired at the search party,” Police said. “The fire was retaliated and in the ensuing gunfight the militant was killed by the joint patrol without any collateral damage.”
Police said on the basis of the incriminating materials recovered, the killed militant is learnt to be a Pakistani national affiliated to LeT.
“Some arms and ammunition were also recovered from the gunfight site,” Police said.
Meanwhile, a Police official told Rising Kashmir that bike borne militants fired at a joint party of CRPF and Police near the shrine of Ahad Bab on Sopore bypass.
He said militants fired from a distance and after firing a few rounds on the Police party, the bike-borne militants escaped from the scene.
There was no loss of life and property reported in the incident.
Police said additional forces of Jammu Kashmir Police and CRPF were deployed in the area following some VIP movement.
The government forces later cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.
The attack came hours after a grenade attack on a Police post in Watergam area of Rafiabad.
Police said around 9:30 pm on Wednesday, bike-borne militants hurled a grenade on a police post in Watergam Rafiabad area of Baramulla district.
The grenade exploded on the roadside without causing any damage to life or property, Police said.
They said the militants escaped from site taking advantage of darkness.