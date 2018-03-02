LeT militant killed in Hajin

Clashes erupt in Pulwama during CASO
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Mar 1:
A Lashker-e-Toiba militant was killed in an encounter with forces in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district while clashes erupted during cordon and search operation (CASO) in Tahab area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
A police spokesman said on a specific information, 13 Rashtria Rifles, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Police and CRPF men launched a joint cordon and search operation at Sukur Din Mohlla in Hajin in Bandipora district early this morning.
As the forces were laying siege around the area, they came under fire from the militants hiding in the area. The fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing gunfight, a Lashkar militant was killed.
The slain militant was identified as Osama alias Fehadullah.
Police claimed to have recovered an AK 47 rifle and some ammunition from the encounter site.
After the encounter ended, people of the village came out on roads and pelted stones on the force personnel. The cops fired tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors. The clashes continued for some time.
Meanwhile, clashes erupted in Chandgam Tahab area of Pulwama district after forces laid siege around the area and launched house to house searches.
The youth pelted stones on the force personnel, who in retaliation fired tear smoke shells and resorted to heavy baton charge.
The army men also resorted to aerial firing after its armoured vehicle came under stone pelting in Wachi area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
Locals alleged that after the incident, people were thrashed by the army men.
They alleged that shops were vandalised by the troops.
