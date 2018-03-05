LeT militant found dead in Shopian orchard

Police investigating links with Pahnoo incident
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Body of a militant was found from apple orchards at Saidipora village in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Monday.
Sources identified the militant as Ashiq Hussain Bhat son of Mohammad Ishaq Bhat of Rakhpora Shopian. He had joined militant ranks last year and was affiliated with the Lashkar-eToiba outfit.
The orchard from where the body has been recovered is eight to ten kilometers from the spot where five persons including a militant and four civilians were killed by the army.
It could not be immediately ascertained whether Ashiq injured in the same incident.
A police officer said that investigations were looking into that angle also.
“It seems that he was injured in the same incident at Pahnoo but nothing can be said hitherto with surety as investigations are ongoing,” the police officer said.
Pertinently, a defence ministry spokesman had said a militant and three "OGWs" accompanying him, at Pahnoo village of Shopian were killed.
Army’s Srinagar based defence ministry spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said that militants attacked army’s 44 RR party at Pahnoo village at around 20:00 hours.
The fire was retaliated triggering off a gunfight. In the exchange of gunfire, a militant was killed, the spokesman had said.
“Body of the militant was recovered along with a weapon," he had said, adding, "Three OGWs accompanying the militant in a car were also found dead.” (GNS)
