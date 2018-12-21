LeT militant arrested: Police

Umar RainaGanderbal:
Police on Thursday evening arrested an active LeT militant from Chinner area of Tehsil Kangan in central Kashmir’s district Ganderbal.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal conformed to Rising Kashmir that an active militant was arrested.
“We have arrested an active militant Zubair Shabir Bhat son of Shabir Ahmad Bhat resident of Malpora Qazigund from Chinner village of Tehsil Kangan,” he said. He said that he was affiliated to LeT outfit and was a close associate of militant commander Naveed Jatt @Hanzalla and Umar Rashid Wani @Abu Haadi.
He added the militant was riding a scooty when a naka party near Chinner village stopped and arrested him; huge quantity of incriminating material has been seized from Zubair.
“Zubair was involved in several conspiracies of weapon snatching and other crimes including threatening of Panchayat and ULB candidates in Anantnag and Kulgam districts recently,” he said.
He was also involved in many terror crimes including case FIR number 128/2018 U/S 147, 148, 336 RPC of PS Qazigund. He was also involved in planning attacks on the security establishments in the area including attacks on local police personnel deployed for duties inside city. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in the matter and further investigation is in progress. His complicity in other terror crimes is also being investigated.