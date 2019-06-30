Let Her enjoy respect, honor and protection     

June 30, 2019 | Dr. Altaf Hussain Yatoo

Our society as a whole needs to redirect its estimate of women

After brief intervals we receive the news of the suffering of woman on different fronts. Domestic violence against the women folk has become a routine and she is made to suffer silently. Our Valley is also subjecting her women to different kind of abuses as well. This menace against our women should not be seen in isolation. Rather, it is one of the links of the chain of exploitation perpetrated against the women. Here, it is pertinent to note that household violation against our women is intermittently reported from the nooks and corners of the Valley. However, people at the helm of affairs least bother about this matter. We usually don’t hear a man from the pulpit (alim, imām, religious scholar) showing any sympathy for a women who, in one way or the other, is persecuted by her in-laws or other relations. Now, the sex exploitation of women is indeed the gravest concern for the whole society. If this trend continues unabated, it would indeed block the march of this nation and the future of such nations has always been not only bleak but extremely black.

The question arises why in the land where Didda would checkmate the confederation of her enemies by organizing the public in her favor, where Kota would save the honor of her land by joining hands with Shah Mir (the later Shamsuddin), where Saleh Mouj would become a great philanthropist and where Habba Khatoon would give vent to the national suffering through her love songs in the memory of Yusuf; the women of our times would suffer silently. This should not lead us to suggest that the women need to go rebellious against the society. However, the need of the hour is that women should make their existence felt by desiring from the society what they deserve. And, for this purpose they in no way need to look for any imported solutions, like changing their life-style by having a different dress-code and the way of articulation. What is needed from them is the positive activism to first analyze the problems faced by them and then seek the right answers. This is because they have enough precedents in their socio-religious ethos to begin with and to bank upon.

Men, on their part, should not hold what is due to women; right treatment and the realization that women are not the UFO’s (Unidentified Flying Objects) from an alien planet to the earth. They are not ‘others’ to this planet of ours. They are mothers, sisters and daughters. They are human beings first of all; performing not much less than the men perhaps much more in certain areas because of their specific physical/psychological constitution. One of my teachers puts the role played by women in other way round. As per him (and this is a borne out truth), our births, our marriages, our festivities and our deaths would lose all charm without the active participation of women. Thus the greatness of the society lies in taking its individuals as an ‘organic whole’ without the needle of bias bending either towards men or women.

Any society where such a bias takes root withers out and a society where the genders are let perform as per their natural constitutions is bound to bloom and prosper. History of mankind testifies to this fact. It was Hajira (AS), the wife of Prophet Ibraham (AS) who reared Isma‘il (‘AS) in dire circumstances in the valley of Mecca. It was the sister of Prophet Musa (AS) who guarded her brother while the latter was flowing in the river. It was Maryam (AS), who guarded her honor so much so that she was able to be the mother of Prophet Jesus (AS). It was Hazrat Khadijah (R‘A), the Prophet’s (PBUH) wife who testified his mission before any man could do so. It was Hazrat Fatima (R‘A), the Prophet’s (PBUH) daughter who would brush the dirt off her father thrown upon him by his enemies. It was Hazrat A’isha (R‘A), the Prophet’s (PBUH) wife who transferred the Prophetic wisdom (Ahādīth) to the Muslim Ummah.

Although given a position similar to that of slaves by Aristotle due to reasons known to him, the overall treatment of women by the Greco-Roman traditions is not too low. As such, our society as a whole needs to redirect its estimate of women. No doubt women have to rise to the occasion and do a self-service by forcing the society to vouchsafe the all-round prosperity of the womenfolk. Men on their part have to make it possible that women should not be maltreated and persecuted by the society in any way.

All the socio-cultural platforms should be used to save this stock of mankind. Mosques, academic institutions, social gatherings, media and local committees should build not only awareness about the ‘role of women in the society’ but also pressure against the perpetration of persecution against the womenfolk. Woman organizations and woman activists should also come forward to alleviate the sufferings of women. Let us respect, guard, honor and protect her so as to build a society where the genders perform their roles as per the Creation Plan of God.

(Author is Assistant Professor, Islamic Studies)

alhusain5161@gmail.com

