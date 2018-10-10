LeT hails election boycott

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 09 :
Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Mehmood Shah on Tuesday hailed the people for staying away from the elections. The spokesperson of the outfit said "The elections were nothing other than a drama. The lowest ever turnout in elections have proved to the world that the people of Jammu-Kashmir are on one page."
LeT spokesman, quoting the outfit chief, Mehmood Shah said, "Hurriyat leadership, Militants and the public, all are on one page, and the only way they have opted is freedom.” He further said that the mainstream parties like the PDP and National Conference have also rejected to participate in the elections. “We pray for them that instead of personal gains they start thinking about the people of Jammu and Kashmir."