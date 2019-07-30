About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 30, 2019

Let GoI clear rumors, doubts on Article 35-A: Sajad

 Expressing serious concern over rumours about scrapping of Article 35-A, JKPM chief spokesperson advocate Sheikh Sajad Monday urged the government of India to come clean on the issue “so that growing anxiety and panic among the people of the state is removed”.
In a statement issued here on Monday, Shiekh said that Kashmiris were caught in a wave of panic and scare over the rumours of scraping of Article 35-A, adding that sudden deployment of 10,000 additional troops have compounded the already grim situation. He said some orders issued by the police authorities regarding tightening security and law and order in coming days have gone viral on social media that has added to the wave of anxiety among the people. He has urged the central government to clear all doubts in this regard.
JKPM chief spokesperson said that “turmoil ravaged” people of the Kashmir need sincere and whole hearted support from the government of India.
Sheikh expressed optimism that the leadership in New Delhi would rise to the occasion to redress grievances of the people of the state according to their urges and aspirations.

