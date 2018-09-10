LeT expresses shock over Hakim’s killing

Srinagar:
Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba Jammu Kashmir, Mahmood Shah, has expressed concern on the killing of Hurriyat activist, Hakeem-Ur-Rehman Sultan—saying that “the perpetrators won’t be left unharmed. “
“Army, police and agencies have opted path of destruction. The Modi regime has announced the murder plans of more than 40 pro-freedom activists. The police personnel and agents have been mobilized for this vicious task,” LeT chief said in a statement issued here said.
“We are only compelled when our own people are involved. The Indian forces through their actions have showed way towards their own homes. No excuses and consequences will be held accountable tomorrow.”