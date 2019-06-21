Let every mosque in Kashmir speak loudly against rising drug-addiction: DC Srinagar

June 21, 2019 | Agencies

Asserting that de-addiction and awareness will not be of much help if society and families do not stand up to this menace, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Friday said let every mosque speak loudly against rising drug-addition in Kashmir.



''On Friday, let every mosque in #Kashmir speak loudly against rising drug-addiction menace. Society & families need to stand up. Laws, De-addiction n Awareness won't be of much help otherwise,'' Dr Choudhary wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.