LeT congratulates Imran Khan, hails his Kashmir statement

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Mehmood Shah has congratulated the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on his election win and said the cricketer-turned-politician has “won our hearts for speaking up for Kashmiris” even before the oath taking ceremony.
“By terming Kashmir as the core issue, he (Imran Khan) has shown us a glimpse of real Pakistan. We hope he will not be influenced by Indian propaganda but will play a responsible role in delivering justice to the victims of Indian conspiracies,” LeT spokesperson Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi said in a statement.
He called for activating the Jammu and Kashmir cells in Pakistani consulates across the world and nominating such a person as chairman of the Kashmir Committee “who is not only savvy of Kashmir cause but also a true believer in the Two Nation Theory”.
Asserting that media can bring any issue into limelight, Mehmood Shah said, “We hope that a policy will be carved for Pakistani media to expose Indian atrocities. The people of Jammu Kashmir see Pakistan as ‘second Medina’ and expect the same help from this country as was received by the oppressed people from the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).” (GNS)