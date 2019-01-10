LeT condoles demise of Afzal Guru's mother, rejects India's report on casualties

Srinagar:
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Mehmood Shah has expressed condolences on the demise of Afzal Guru's mother and prayed for her heavenly abode.
"She was a brave and courageous mother. She stood steadfast against Indian occupation. She is the role-model for Kashmiri women," a spokesperson of LeT Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi in a statement issued quoted Shah as saying.
Shah also paid tribute to Jaish-e-Muhammad's militants killed in Pulwama encounter saying their courageous and persistently professional behavior is a trait of Kashmiri militants.
LeT chief also rejected the report on Kashmir submitted in Indian parliament that discussed the statistics of "civilian, militants and forces killings".
Rejecting the report's credibility, Shah said, "The numbers of Indian forces' casualties are way higher in the recent four years than those misinterpreted in the report. In Uri alone, Indian forces suffered 190 casualties."
"They must also come up with a statistical report on the number of suicides committed by its forces due to fear of militants. Hundreds of forces' personnel committed suicide in the last four years," he claimed.