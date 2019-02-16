About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

LeT condemns ‘communal’ attacks in Jammu, Aligarh

Published at February 16, 2019 12:31 AM 0Comment(s)342views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 15:

Militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba condemned the “communal” attacks in Jammu and Aligarh Muslim University. In a statement, the spokesperson of the outfit Mahmood Shah said, "Such acts of cowardice have exposed the true face of India." He further said, “If India talks in the language of force and guns, then they must not expect silence from Kashmiris.” Shah said that if India is truly concerned about their forces then they must resolve the political dispute of Jammu Kashmir.



Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top