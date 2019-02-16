LeT condemns ‘communal’ attacks in Jammu, Aligarh

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 15:
Militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba condemned the “communal” attacks in Jammu and Aligarh Muslim University. In a statement, the spokesperson of the outfit Mahmood Shah said, "Such acts of cowardice have exposed the true face of India." He further said, “If India talks in the language of force and guns, then they must not expect silence from Kashmiris.” Shah said that if India is truly concerned about their forces then they must resolve the political dispute of Jammu Kashmir.