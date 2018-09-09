LeT condemns arrest of Nowhatta youth

Says CID instigating militants, youth in Kashmir
Srinagar:
Lashkar-e-Taiba chief, Mahmood Shah, today said that State’s CID was instigating fierce response by militants against its wrongdoings.
“Arrest of five stone-pelters from Grand Masjid is highly condemnable act. Forces kill the innocent youth, humiliate the sanctity and honor of our old and women,” LeT said in a statement issued here.
“Those who most often advocate the lessons of humanity are silent on the crimes of police,” it said.
“India has unlawfully occupied Kashmir. The whole nation is striving for freedom since decades, thereby rendering immense sacrifices. But it is the cheap politicians and police who have sold their faiths and honest for mere cheap benefits.”