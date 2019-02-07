LeT commander killed in brief Pulwama gunfight

CRPF man injured in Kulgam grenade blast; JeM claims attack
CRPF man injured in Kulgam grenade blast; JeM claims attack
Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama / Kulgam, Feb 06:
A militant commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba was killed in a brief gunfight with troops at Chakoora area of Litter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.
A police official said acting on credibile information, a joint team of army, CRPF and SOG cordoned off the Chakoora area of Litter and launched cordon and search operation.
He said during the combing operation, militants fired on the search party.
“The fire was returned by the troops and in the brief encounter, a a militant was killed,” the official said.
Sources said another militant managed to escape from the encounter site.
The deceased militant was identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh son of Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh resident of Chakoora, Pulwama.
Irfan was LeT commander for Pulwama and was active since November of 2017.
The police spokesman said Irfan was involved in conspiring and executing several militant attacks on security establishments in the area including grenade attacks.
“Arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of gunfight. All these materials have been taken in case records for further investigation and probe their complicity in other militant cases,” he added.
After the encounter, youth took to streets and pelted stones on the force personnel.
The police and CRPF men lobbed tear smoke shells and pellets to disperse them. The clashes continued till late evening.
Authorities suspended mobile internet services in the Pulwama district after the brief gunfight.
Meanwhile, a CRPF man was injured after militants lobbed a grenade towards the CRPF camp at Laroo area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district today.
Militants lobbed a grenade on CRPF camp of 18 bn at Laroo area of Kulgam in the evening, causing splinter injuries to a paramilitary CRPF man.
The injured CRPF man was hospitalised.
Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility of the grenade attack.
A JeM spokesperson Mohammad Hassan in a statement to a local news gathering GNS said the grenade went off inside the CRPF’s 18 bn camp.
He said several forces personnel were injured in the attack that was part of ‘Operation Noor Mohammad Trali’.