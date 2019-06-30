Lessons from the Battle of Hunayn

June 30, 2019 | Arsalan Riyaz Chatt

Allah guided mankind since the beginning by sending messengers with the divine commands directing the people towards the realization of their objective. He perfected His guidance with Islam as the final form of revelation sent to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The principles of faith incorporated with socio-politico-economic laws were revealed to establish a perfect harmonious society and uproot all forms of evil gradually. The initial stage of Islam focused on building unshakable faith in the hearts of a few believers till they managed to find safety in land. When the enemies of Islam did not quell in bringing an end to it, Allah (SWT) permitted the believers to engage in battles to protect their religion and establish supremacy on the land (Holy Qur'an, 22:39). Regardless of the outcome, each of the battle was resonant with indispensable lessons for the generations of Muslims to come.

One of the battles which were fought after the conquest of Makkah was the battle of Hunayn. It took place between Muslims and two major Arab tribes, Banu Thakif and Banu Hawaazin, in 8 AH; the final outcome being a resounding victory for the Muslims. The diverse events of this battle encompass very important lessons as mentioned:

Complete reliance upon Allah (SWT):

No matter how resolute is the cause for or against an event, it is only Allah (SWT) who decides the outcome; ‘the one who causes the cause’. The believers should always have the ultimate reliance upon the Creator and not on any other means. Allah (SWT) mentions, ‘If Allah should aid you, no one can overcome you; but if He should forsake you, who is there that can aid you after Him? And upon Allah let the believers rely’ (Holy Qur'an,3:160). On the day of Hunayn, Muslims were deceived by their large number and their reliance upon Allah (SWT) in the accomplishment of victory subsided. Regarding the same, Allah (SWT) says, ‘Allah has already given you victory in many regions and even on the day of Hunayn, when your great number pleased you, but it did not avail you at all, and the earth was confining for you with its vastness; then you turned back, fleeing’(Holy Qur'an, 9:25).

Quality over quantity:

The Muslim army was a mix of believers ranging from those with unyielding faith who sincerely participated for the sake of Allah (SWT) and to the new converts weak in faith that either had submitted reluctantly or were participating merely for the booty. The comparatively huge expanse of Muslim army made some feel overconfident to such an extent that it was said, ‘We will not be overcome today because of small numbers’. This is a manifest position of the Muslims today. Despite being in millions, they are unable to dominate globally due to their lack of sincerity and the concavity of faith.

Shirk out of ignorance is pardonable:

The Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) reaction to the request of some new Muslims to hang their weapons on a tree called Dhaat al-anwaat as a mark of reverence (Tirmidhi, Book33, Hadith23) teaches us the way of guiding the ignorant masses. Instead of punishing them or labelling them as ‘apostates’, Holy Prophet (PBUH) explained them the seriousness of shirk in a proper approach. He (PBUH) excused them for their ignorance and let them participate in the battle. In today’s times, when the pure Islamic creed is being obscured by many deviant ideologies casting their shadows upon the ignorant Muslims, it is imperative for us to deal with them prudently and avoid excommunicating them at the outset for their unawareness. Furthermore, this event also teaches us the severity of shirk and prohibition of imitation of the disbelievers.

Military Lessons:

In order to build-up the arsenal of such huge army, Holy Prophet (PBUH) borrowed weapons from a disbeliever namely Safwaan ibn Umayyah teaching us the importance of being prepared for the battle and the permissibility of buying or borrowing weapons from the disbelievers as long as it does not make them advantageous over Muslims.

It is very important to reconnoitre the whereabouts of the enemy to prepare the strategy of the battle in which a tracker must ‘pay close attention to both the environment and the psychology of his enemy’. Muslims would have been saved from the initial defeat had the scout Abdullah ibn Hadradal-Aslamee done his scouting circumspectly.

The Prophet’s (PBUH) prohibition of killing the weak in the battle like women, children, old men, etc. teaches the Islamic etiquette of battles since they are not fought for the purpose of belligerent hegemony but to overcome the resistance in the establishment of a godly society safeguarding individual rights.

The role of Leadership:

During the initial moments of chaos, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) stood his ground resolutely formulating the counteract strategy while being confident in Allah’s (SWT) help and this became a turning point in the battle. He, thus, highlighted the role of a leader in strenuous circumstances.

In general, the objective of studying Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) life is to ‘arouse emotions’, ‘evoke resolutions’ and acquaint one to tread the divine path of Islam whole heartedly. On the similar lines, the battle of Hunayn was not destined by Allah (SWT) to be just a simple example of military triumph for the Muslims but it surpassed the canvass of time in presenting vital lessons for the generations ahead.

The firm, yet merciful, approach of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) adopted in overcoming the resistance of disbelief presents a perfect example for the du’aat. On one hand, the upholding of tawheed in all aspects of life prioritises the monotheistic impetus of Islam while, on the other, the gentle approach of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) towards certain Muslims due to their ignorance epitomizes forbearance. On one hand, it highlights the essence of having complete reliance upon Allah (SWT) while, on the other, it illustrates the necessity of fulfilling all the possible causes for the achievement of an objective. The protection of the rights of the weak during the battle and the exoneration of Banu-Hawaazin and returning them their families post the battle dissociates the goals of Islam from all materialistic precincts and presents to the entire world an example found nowhere else on the pages of history.

(Author is Asst. Manager, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited)

