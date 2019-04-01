Lesson and Hope

April 01, 2019 | Dear Editor,

Once a young man went to a fancy restaurant with his old parents. The parents didn't want to go but their son insisted as he wanted to celebrate after receiving his first salary. He decided to have lunch with his parents at an expensive restaurant of the city. His father suffered from palsy. His body would tremble constantly. And the mother couldn't see much as her sight was weak. When the man with shabby appearance and old parents entered the restaurant, people at the restaurant eyed the group with contempt. The young man sat between his parents to eat. He would feed one morsel to his mother and one to his father. While eating, the father's face would sometimes twitch due to the disorder and food particles would fall on his face and clothes. The mother was in the same state. As he brought morsel near his mother's face, she would look here and there due to her weak eyesight, so food particles stained her face and clothes as well. People around them, who were already staring at them with contempt made faces. The son impervious to his surroundings kept feeding them considering it worship while hiding tears and helplessness as his parents were ill. After they finished the meal, he respectfully escorted his parents to the sink and cleaned their faces with hands, washed the stains on their clothes and as he was about to leave when the hotel manager called him behind and said, "Son, you are leaving behind something precious for all of us". The young man surprised, turned and asked what was it. The manager took off his glasses, wiped his tears and said, "A lesson for young children and hope for old parents".

Sheikh Sartaj

sheikhsartaj99@gmail.com