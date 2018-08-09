Less than 10% of specially-abled children attended school in 2017-18: SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug 07:
The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday said that less than 10 % of the specially-abled children who went to education centres upto 8th standard continued their studies beyond the age of 14 years.
Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while taking a suo-moto of a case titled “In J&K 60 % disabled population never attended any school" said, “According to the report furnished by the Public Law Officer in the year 2017-2018 out of 23341 children with special abilities 17705 went to primary schools when they were between age group of 6 to 14.”
Nazki said that when it came to the secondary level education only 1350 children were enrolled from class 9th to 12th. He said it shows that less than 10 % of the children who went to education upto 8th standard continued education beyond the age of 14 adding, “This is not something the state should be proud of.”
He also said that the report filed by Public Law Officer, School Education Department revealed that in 2016-17 only 78.9 % of specially-abled children in the age group of 6 to 14 years went to the schools. In the year 2017-18 75.84 % of such children went to the school.
The Commission while disposing of the case directed to the chief secretary to constitute a committee and ensure that 100% children with special abilities receive education within the age group of 6-14.
The Commission further said, “Receiving primary education is a fundamental right to every child whether he is normal or specifically abled. The picture is unfortunately very sad when it comes beyond the age group of 6 to 14, adding, “This is a disturbing trend that the percentage declined in 2017-2018 as compared to 2016-2017. Normally one would have expected that the percentage would increase. The state is bound to provide education to all especially to abled children.”
