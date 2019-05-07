Less participation of people in LS polls warrants introspection from political leadership: Tarigami

May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asserting that less participation of people in the Lok Sabha election warrants introspection from political leadership, senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami alleged that indiscriminate arrests of youths across the valley, particularly in south Kashmir, in the recent times will erode people’s trust in the government further.



“As the response of people in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections was not so encouraging in south Kashmir, it warrants introspection from the political leaders, particularly from those who are at the helm of affairs. Muscular security policy has 'neither' worked in the past 'nor' there are any chances of it yielding any results in future. It has only 'added' the complexities of the situation,” Mr Tarigami said in a statement issued here.



He said such policy is a 'disservice' not only to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but for the whole country if political leadership refuses to draw lessons from this unfortunate experience. “The deepening political uncertainty in Kashmir has got compounded due to the 'disastrous' policies of the BJP government. Kashmir is in constant chaos and the new realities are being sketched under the shadow of 'guns' and the BJP’s aggressive Kashmir policy,” he claimed.