Leopard on prowl in Sangerwani Pulwama

Javid SofiPulwama
A leopard, on the prowl, mauled four villagers in Sangerwani Pulwama, Sunday morning.
Villagers of Sangerwani said that four persons were mauled by a leopard at 9:30 a.m on Sunday in Aditrag area of the village when they were moving towards the village.
The injured were shifted to local health centre where from two critically injured were referred to district hospital Pulwama.
The villagers said that the leopard is still roaming in the area and appealed the authorities of wild life department to send a team to catch it.
Wild life warden of the area, Afshaan Dewaan said that they have already dispatched a team to the area.
[Representational Pic]