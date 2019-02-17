About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Leopard on prowl in Sangerwani Pulwama

Published at February 17, 2019 03:04 PM 0Comment(s)717views


Leopard on prowl in Sangerwani Pulwama

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

A leopard, on the prowl, mauled four villagers in Sangerwani Pulwama, Sunday morning.

Villagers of Sangerwani said that four persons were mauled by a leopard at 9:30 a.m on Sunday in Aditrag area of the village when they were moving towards the village.

The injured were shifted to local health centre where from two critically injured were referred to district hospital Pulwama.

The villagers said that the leopard is still roaming in the area and appealed the authorities of wild life department to send a team to catch it.

Wild life warden of the area, Afshaan Dewaan said that they have already dispatched a team to the area.

[Representational Pic]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top