Leopard mauls minor to death in Budgam

Budgam:

A leopard Saturday mauled a boy to death in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
The appearance of a leopard in Drang Khag area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district had created panic Friday evening.
The leopard according to locals pounced upon 7-year-old Parvez Ahmed, son of Muhammad Shafi Katari and mauled him to death. The locals said they could do nothing while leopard after killing the boy fled from the spot.
The incident also sparked protest against Wild Life Department in the area.

