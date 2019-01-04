About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Leopard kills over 20 head of cattle in Ramban

January 04, 2019


Press Trust of India

Banihal

A leopard killed over 20 head of cattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said Friday.

The leopard entered into an animal shed belonging to Gulam Nabi Wani in Chakka area in Ramsoo tehsil of the district and killed over 20 sheep overnight, they said.

People alleged that over 100 domestic animals have been killed by wild animals in the past few months.

They said despite several requests and protests by locals, the wildlife department has not taken any action.

