Leh witnesses coldest night, weather likely to remain dry till 21 Nov

Srinagar

Leh witnessed the coldest night at minus 8.1 degree Celsius as minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir dropped on Friday.

The Met department forecast a dry spell till November 21 and minimum temperatures are likely to fall during this period, a MET office said.

Kargil recorded minus 6.6 degree Celsius.

Ski resort Gulmarg record minus 5.5, lowest in Kashmir, 4.1 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and 3.4 in Srinagar.

In Jammu region, Katra recorded 9.0, Jammu was at 8.8, Batote 4.1, Bannihal 5.4 and Bhaderwah 2.4 as the night's lowest temperatures.

 

