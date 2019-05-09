Leh media should learn from Jammu media: BJP

May 09, 2019 | Syed Amjad Shah

‘Leh journalists had lavish lunch with us’

Cong supports Leh scribes, seeks action against BJP leaders

Caught in an embarrassing situation, the rightwing Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Wednesday tried to shift focus from allegations against it of bribing journalists from Leh by advising Leh media to learn journalism from Jammu media.

BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa, who is also incharge of Ladakh, addressing media persons at BJP headquarter here asked Jammu media persons to counter allegations of the journalists from Leh.

“We didn’t offer them money and only wanted to invite them formally for which we put the invitation in the envelope,” Randhawa said.

He said these allegations were leveled by only a few journalists of Leh Press Club.

“At that time, DD News reporter and a Hindi national daily representative were also there but they didn’t level any allegations like some journalists from Leh did,” Randhawa said.

“On May 2, these journalists from Leh had a lavish lunch with us that cost us Rs 11,000 and on May 3 they leveled allegations against BJP,” he said.

Randhawa said BJP would sue these journalists from Leh who had accused the party of bribing them.

Meanwhile, Congress’ candidate for Doda-Udhampur-Kathua parliamentary seat, Vikramaditya Singh expressed shock over the bribing of media persons in Leh.

Singh said public authorities and media must unite to support and stand by such journalists who were fighting to uphold the honesty and integrity of the media despite challenges.

“It is a matter of shame for BJP that their senior leaders are involved in corrupt practices,” he said and demanded fair investigation and action against the BJP leaders who tried to bribe the journalists in Leh.