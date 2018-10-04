Leh lifts maiden Championship

Rising Kashmir News:
In the title clash of the Inter-State Football Academy (SFA) Football League 2017-18, SFA Leh defeated SFA Jammu by 2-1 goals in a nail biting clash on Wednesday at TRC Turf Ground Srinagar.
In the first half SFA Leh took the early lead in the 15th minute but could not maintain the lead as SFA Jammu scored the equaliser in the 22nd minute. The first half ended at 1-1.
SFA Leh scored their 2nd goal in the initial stage of the second half on a free kick outside the penalty area giving no chance to the opponent goalkeeper.
The match ended at 2-1 thereby SFA Leh emerged as Champions of the first Inter SFA League.
Seven teams from various districts participated in the League since SFA has established SFA Girls Football units in 7 districts so far which include Kathua, Jammu, Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipora, Leh and Budgam.
Among the guests, Tafazul Hussain, N A Khan, Zameer Ahmad Thakur, Professor B A Shah, Iftikhar Lone, Nazir Ahmed, Nuzhat Ara, Nusrat Gazala, Mubashir Hassan, Ab Majeed Kukroo, M A Khan and besides other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Later the guests expressed their views about the initiative taken by J&K State Sports Council to empower women in sports and also encouraged players with their encouraging words.
The League was organised by State Football Academy of J&K State Sports Council.