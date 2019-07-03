About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 03, 2019 | PTI

Leh gets mobile animal birth control clinic for sterilisation of stray dogs

Popular tourist destination Leh in Jammu and Kashmir has got a mobile animal birth control clinic for sterilisation of stray dogs.

Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa inaugurated the clinic under the Ladakh Feral Dog Initiative (LFDI). Leh attracts a large number of foreign and domestic tourists.

Lavasa called for intensifying the ongoing project of stray dog sterilisation.

Animal Husbandry Department official, Mohammed Iqbal said the mobile clinic will cater to Leh city and its neighbouring areas.

He said the mobile clinic will help expedite the sterilisation drive.

