Leh freezes at minus 8.1 degree Celsius as cold wave continues

Srinagar

Intense cold wave conditions continued in the Ladakh region, while the minimum temperatures across the Kashmir remained below freezing point on Thursday, a Met department official said.

He said the weather will remain cloudy and dry in the next seven days.  

Leh was coldest at minus 8.1, followed by Kargil at minus 7.4 degree Celsius.  

It was minus 0.9 in Srinagar, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg both recorded minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Jammu was at 10.9, Katra 10.4, Batote 5.3, Bannihal 1.7 and Bhaderwah was at 4.2 degrees Celsius.

 

