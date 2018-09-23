Leh Festival-2018 commences with colorful ceremony

Rising Kashmir NewsLEH, SEPTEMBER 22:
The four-day annual Ladakh Festival began here today with a scintillating ceremony in which Secretary Tourism, Rigzin Samphel was the chief guest.
The inaugural ceremony witnessed a cultural extravaganza showcasing a glimpse of the rich heritage of Ladakhi culture and tradition. Around 20 cultural troupes dressed in ceremonial attire from all parts of Leh district and five groups of school children participated in the procession.
CEC, LAHDC Dorjey Mutup, EC (Agriculture) Tsering Wangdus, EC (Health) Gyal Wangyal, EC (Tourism) Tsering Sandup, DC Leh Avny Lavasa, Deputy Director Tourism Riaz Ahmad Shah, ADC Moses Kunzang, district officers, president and representatives of travel & trade, hotel and merchant association were also present on the occasion.
Foreign and domestic tourists and locals gathered in large numbers to witness the ceremony of Ladakh Festival, 2018.
On the occasion, Secretary Tourism emphasized on the present and future prospect of tourism in Ladakh. He appreciated the coordinated efforts put in by all the stakeholders involved with tourism sector like District Administration, NGOs working on environment and tourism, hoteliers, travel association and others.
He expressed gratitude to the tourists visiting Ladakh and wished them a happy journey in future too.
DC, Leh Avny Lavasa said that Ladakh Festival is a major event organized every year by LAHDC, Leh and J&K Tourism Department in collaboration with the local communities. She said that the main objective of Ladakh Festival is to promote the richness, depth and pageantry of Ladakh’s centuries-old culture, tradition, folk heritage, besides providing tourists with the opportunity to experience its diversity and vibrancy.