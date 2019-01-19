Leh emerging favourite destination for foreign tourists: JK Tourism

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Jammu and Kashmir's Leh district has emerged as the favourite destination for foreign tourists as nearly 50,000 people from abroad visited the land of high passes last year, tourism officials said Saturday.
The overall tourist arrivals in 2018 in the district, located at an altitude of 3,524 metres (11,562 ft), also crossed three lakh mark for the first time, setting a new record, the officials said.
"A total of 3,27,366 tourists, including 49,477 foreigners, visited Leh in 2018, marking an increase of over 50,000 compared to the previous year," a senior official of the state Tourism Department told PTI.
He said the tourist arrivals in the district first touched the six-figure mark in 2011 when 1,79,491 tourists, including 36,662 foreigners, visited the district.
The feat was achieved a year after sudden floods in August - considered as the peak tourist season - caused by a cloud burst heavily damaged the town.
In 2014, the record number of 59,305 western backpackers flocked the area along with over 1.21 lakh domestic tourists.
The number of tourist arrivals, however, dropped to 1.46 lakh in 2015 but picked up again next year, crossing 2.33 lakh, including 37,497 foreigners, the official said, adding the figures reached 2,77,255 in 2017, including 46,593 foreigners in 2017.