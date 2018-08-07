Legislators call on Governor

Srinagar, August 6:
MLA Khansahib Hakim Mohd Yaseen, called on Governor N.N. Vohra, at the Raj Bhavan today.
Yaseen informed Governor about the varied concerns and difficulties of people in his constituency and particularly referred to the poor maintenance of roads and issues relating to inadequacy of teachers in schools. He welcomed Governor’s decision to conduct the very long pending polls to the Municipalities and, and later, to the Panchayats. Sh. Yaseen asserted that the functioning of elected bodies in the villages and towns shall strengthen the democratic framework and, besides enable the urban and rural people to decide their developmental priorities and be also responsible for implementing development works and programmes which promote their welfare.
Governor urged the Legislator to spread awareness about the high importance of the forthcoming elections to Municipalities and Panchayats and hoped that many educated young men shall come forward to contest the polls.
Similarly, Member Legislative Council Ramesh Arora also called on Governor NN Vohra at the Raj Bhavan today.
MLC Arora briefed the Governor about several matters relating to promotion of public welfare and congratulated Governor on the decision to conduct the long overdue elections to the Urban Local Bodies and later, to Panchayats. He stated that the functioning of ground level democracy shall go a long way in the restoration of peace and normalcy, besides hastening the developmental process.
Governor stressed the vital role which is expected to be played by grass-root level urban and rural self-governing bodies and urged Sh. Arora to raise awareness about the high importance of the forthcoming elections.