Legends School organises annual road race

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Legends School of Education on Tuesday organized Annual Road Race for girl students. The race was flagged off by Principal, Legends School Manzoor Ahmad Qadri at Shankaracharya Main Gate. The Chairman Imran Shah was also present on the occasion. The run concluded at Central Eco Park. Nearly 300 students participated in the run.

The purpose of the race was to instill the spirit of participation in sports, especially long runs and to aware them that they should participate not only to win but rather to test the limits of their strength and the will to complete the race in all conditions.

On the concluding ceremony medals and merit certificates were distributed among position holders by the worthy chairman Imran Shah and Principal Manzoor Ahmad Qadri.