Legendary artist Aurangzeb Bashir Rao passes away

Altaf Hamid Rao.Mirpur:
Legendary Kashmir-origin Pakistani artist and painter Aurangzeb Bashir Rao – famously known as A Z Shama Rao died in Sialkot after prolonged illness on Saturday.
He was 72.
The deceased earned the fame and distinction world over particularly in acknowledgement of his marvelous pieces of his art including his smallest paintings on single grains of rice and pulses.
The departed artist, formerly the native of Ustaad Mohalla of Jammu city of Jammu and Kashmir state, secured the awards including gold medals from various heads of the states including former US Presidents Ronald Reagan and President Clinton, former deposed King of Iran Muhammad Raza Shah Pehlvi, King of Sultanat of Oman Sultan Qaboos, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former President of Pakistan (late) Gen Zia ul Haq, former PaK President late Maj Gen Muhammad Hayat Khan and scores of other heads of states and distinguished world-fame personalities in acknowledgement of his unique piece of art including 'Kalma e Tayyba' on a single grain of rice and pictures of founder of Pakistan and Allama Iqbal on a single grain of pulse besides several other similar paintings.
He was laid to rest in Sialkot this evening in presence of hundreds of his mourners from the city and various parts of PaK.