Legal services camp organized at Kulgam

Kulgam, December 24:
A daylong Mega Legal Services-cum-Awareness Camp was organized by District Legal Services Authority Kulgam here at Arigatnoo village under the chairmanship of Principal and Sessions Judge Kishore Kumar.
On the occasion, retainer lawyer Irshad Ahmad Bhat and Arshid Hussain Baba gave a historical account of the origin of the legal services authorities in the country and importance of organizing legal services camps.
During the camp, court authorities imparted awareness about various state and central schemes to people and urged them to avail the benefits of these flagship programmes for their socio- economic uplift.
The authorities made the people aware with the facility of free legal service from DLSA and urged the marginalized and poor people to register themselves in DLSA, where they can avail free legal assistance from DLSA.