Legal services camp in Pulwama on Dec 13

Pulwama, December 10:
Deputy Commissioner, G M Dar today chaired a meeting to review the final arrangements for mega legal services camp to be held on December 13 here at DC office complex.
Principal and session judge Pulwama Mohammad Ibrahim, Chief Judicial Magistrate Pulwama, Secretary DLSA, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Development, Chief Medical Officer, District Information Officer concerned officers, Advocates were present in the meeting.
During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on logistics and allied arrangements regarding the conducting of camp including seating arrangements, installation of stalls, and creating mass awareness among people participating the in camp.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal and session judge highlighted the significance and importance of holding this camp and said that the legal service camp would not only make people aware about their entitlements and procedural aspects relating to the welfare schemes but will empower them to avail the benefits of the schemes made by government.
While speaking on the occasion, DC stressed for creating mass awareness among people, so that the benefits of various flagship programmes could reach the last man and the goal towards inclusive development is achieved. He exhorted upon the concerned departments to work with synergy and make the programme a success.
On the occasion, different Government Departments were directed to set up their stalls on the day of the camp for generating mass awareness among the intended beneficiaries regarding various central and state sponsored schemes.