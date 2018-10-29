Legal services awareness camp held at Budgam

Budgam, October 28:
A mega legal services awareness camp was held at Budgam, organised by District Legal Service Authority, Budgam in collaboration with District Administration, Budgam.
The camp was presided over by Justice Rashid Ali Dar, Judge J&K High Court and attended by Principal District and Sessions Judge, Budgam Rajeev Gupta, District Development Commissioner Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam, Syed Javid Gillani, Judicial Magistrate Tabasum Qadir Parray, ADDC Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, ADC Budgam Khurshid Ahmad Shah, district officers of different departments, other officers of judiciary, bar members Budgam, officials of various departments and a large number of beneficiaries.
Speaking on the occasion, Justice Rashid Ali Dar gave a historical account of the origin of the legal services authorities in the country and importance of organizing legal services camps in the State.
On the occasion, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Budgam Rajeev Gupta elaborated the provisions of the National/ State Legal Services Authorities Act viz 3 tier system of authorities in the State, free legal aid and legal awareness.
DDC Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, while speaking on the occasion presented welcome address and also gave a brief account of the services being provided in the camp.
35 stalls by different departments like Judiciary, Agriculture, Floriculture, Horticulture, Revenue, Labor Department, Social Welfare, District Industries Centre, DYSS, KVIB, J&K Bank, Sheep and Animal Husbandries, Fisheries, Handicrafts and Handlooms, Sericulture, PHE, Forest and Social Forestry, Employment, Rural Development, NRLM, Education, Motor Vehicles and Health have been installed.
Around 1500 beneficiaries will get benefitted by way of provision of free services, tools, kits, cheques etc at the camp.
During the camp, besides giving awareness and information about different schemes, the departments also distributed literature and brochures highlighting their activities among public at their stalls.
Justice Rashid Ali Dar while inspecting the stalls gave away the benefits to the beneficiaries under different schemes. While felicitating the beneficiaries, the department of Agriculture provided a subsidy component to the tune of Rs 11 lakh to the 48 farmers on purchase of machinery. Five progressive farmers were also felicitated with certificates and mementoes.
The Education Department provided 54 books of General studies, tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing aids, exercise kits, walkers to around 20 specially abled persons/students, besides 15 scholarships were also provided to the ST category students.
Revenue Department distributed income, PRC, RBA, Mutation and Dependant certificates among 50 beneficiaries. PHE department provided 85 water purifiers, out of which 70 were provided to schools, 10 to hospitals and five to youth hostels of the district. DIC sanctioned loans under PMEGP to 22 beneficiaries and registration certificates to 20 beneficiaries under MSME were provided. The Labor Department provided Rs 3.5 lakh as welfare benefits and distributed 30 labor cards among the beneficiaries.
DYSS Budgam provided cash prizes to the national level competition participants. Health department conducted an NSD screening camp and provided spectacles to as many as 30 beneficiaries. Fisheries department distributed feed, nylon nets among 40 beneficiaries. The Horticulture department provided subsidy component of Rs 2.75 lakh on the purchase of power tiller, power sprayer, irrigation motors and brush cutters to 21 beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, various other departments also provided services and displayed their products during the camp.
Terming the camp as successful, the CJM lauded the role of the District Administration and Judiciary for organising the mega camp, while presenting vote of thanks.